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Gov. Braun Signs Laws Targeting Foreign Threats, Tobacco

On Thursday, Indiana Governor Mike Braun signed two bills into law to protect Hoosiers and strengthen state oversight, among other things.

Published on April 30, 2026

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Gov. Mike Braun
Source: Indy Politics / other

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, Indiana Governor Mike Braun signed two bills into law to protect Hoosiers, strengthen state oversight, and regulate the tobacco market against foreign threats.

Senate Enrolled Act 256 addresses risks from foreign adversaries, specifically targeting China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran. The new bill implements a registration system for foreign agents, limits foreign involvement in state contracts, and provides stricter oversight for real estate ownership to make sure public resources remain secure.

Meanwhile, Senate Enrolled Act 185 strengthens Indiana’s oversight of tobacco and e-cigarette products, including new requirements for sales certificates. It also grants the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission increased enforcement power to address repeat rule violations. The law also reflects on growing worries about foreign-produced vaping products, especially those linked to China, going into the market without adequate oversight.

“We are taking action to protect Indiana from foreign adversaries trying to gain influence here at home, and from dangerous foreign-produced vaping products from entering the U.S. market,” Governor Mike Braun said. “These laws make sure Indiana is competing from a position of strength and putting Hoosiers first.”

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