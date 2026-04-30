Attempted Weapon Grab; Portland Man Preliminarily Charged
Portland Man Preliminarily Charged After Attempted Weapon Grab
PORTLAND, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating an incident that occurred at the Jay County Sheriff’s Office this week.
On Wednesday, 44-year-old Michael Sargent of Portland arrived at the facility to confess to a past crime. A detective took him to a private area to speak with him.
As the detective started escorting Sargent out of the building, Sargent tried to grab the officer’s gun, which was when a struggle ensued. Jay County Sheriff Ray Newton tried to help the detective out, during which time a shot was fired. No one was struck.
After a period of resistance, officers secured the weapon and took Sargent to the Jay County Jail. He faces the following preliminary charges:
- Disarming a law enforcement officer (Level 5 Felony)
- Battery against a public safety officer engaged in official duties (Level 6 Felony)
- Resisting law enforcement (Level 6 Felony)
- Criminal Recklessness with a deadly weapon (Level 6 Felony)
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