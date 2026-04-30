Portland Man Preliminarily Charged After Attempted Weapon Grab

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating an incident that occurred at the Jay County Sheriff’s Office this week.

On Wednesday, 44-year-old Michael Sargent of Portland arrived at the facility to confess to a past crime. A detective took him to a private area to speak with him.

As the detective started escorting Sargent out of the building, Sargent tried to grab the officer’s gun, which was when a struggle ensued. Jay County Sheriff Ray Newton tried to help the detective out, during which time a shot was fired. No one was struck.

After a period of resistance, officers secured the weapon and took Sargent to the Jay County Jail. He faces the following preliminary charges:

Disarming a law enforcement officer (Level 5 Felony)

Battery against a public safety officer engaged in official duties (Level 6 Felony)

Resisting law enforcement (Level 6 Felony)

Criminal Recklessness with a deadly weapon (Level 6 Felony)