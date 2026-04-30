WIBC, FOX59 Team Up in New Content Partnership

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — WIBC and FOX59 are partnering to provide Central Indiana with expanded news, weather and community coverage.

The partnership brings the two Indianapolis outlets together and expands access to FOX59 news and weather on WIBC. It also includes shared content, cross‑platform promotion and coordinated coverage during breaking news and severe weather.

Under the agreement, FOX59 will provide regular weather updates on WIBC, including live reports during Tony Katz & the Morning News. FOX59 will also share live news updates with The Hammer & Nigel Show on select days.

In addition, WIBC will air the 5 a.m. hour of FOX59’s weekday morning news, so radio listeners can hear FOX59’s early local coverage during the morning drive.

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“This partnership is about meeting people where they are,” said Dominic Mancuso, Vice President and General Manager of FOX59. “Central Indiana audiences move between television, radio, streaming, digital and social throughout the day. By working with WIBC, we can extend the reach of our local journalism and make sure people have access to trusted news and weather when it matters.”

The partnership also includes sharing digital content between FOX59, FOX59 NOW, and WIBC, along with cross-promotion and FOX59 participation in select Radio One events.

“This builds on an existing relationship,” said Andrea Kahrer, VP/General Manager, WIBC/HD and Network Indiana for Urban One/Radio One, Inc. “As FOX affiliates and frequent partners in the community, combining FOX59’s news and weather with WIBC’s coverage allows us to better serve Central Indiana audiences.”

The two organizations will also work together during breaking news, severe weather, and emergencies to share timely updates as situations develop.