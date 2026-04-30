IMPD: 13-Year-Old Shot on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting from Wednesday night involving a 13-year-old.

At around 11:10 p.m, IMPD officers responded to the 2100 block of N Bosart Ave. on the east side of Indianapolis. When police arrived, they located a person who had been shot.

On Thursday, IMPD said the person shot was confirmed to be a 13-year-old boy.

The teenager was last reported to be in stable condition.