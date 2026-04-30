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IMPD: 13-Year-Old Shot on Indy’s East Side

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night incident where a 13-year-old boy was shot.

Published on April 30, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting from Wednesday night involving a 13-year-old.

At around 11:10 p.m, IMPD officers responded to the 2100 block of N Bosart Ave. on the east side of Indianapolis. When police arrived, they located a person who had been shot.

On Thursday, IMPD said the person shot was confirmed to be a 13-year-old boy.

The teenager was last reported to be in stable condition.

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