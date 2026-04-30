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Outrage in Marion Over Viral Video of Racial Slurs and Teen Assault

Published on April 30, 2026

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Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

MARION, Ind. — The Marion Police Department is addressing the public following the viral spread of a video showing a group of teens intimidating, physically assaulting and hurling profanity and racial slurs to a single teen by himself.

The footage, which has circulated widely on social media platforms like Facebook, has sparked some intense backlash from the community due to the profanity being used.

A group of what appears to be four to five white teenage boys are seen under a concrete bridge or structure surrounding a boy in a “Fantastic Four” t-shirt. For the first minute of the footage, the boy is seen with his hands raised, repeatedly apologizing and pleading with the group to let him go.

The group can be heard using heavy profanity, including the N-word, while accusing the victim of “snitching” and calling the police on one of their friends. As the verbal intimidation escalates, members of the group begin slapping the boy in the face and on the back of the head.

Police Response and Investigation
The Marion Police Department confirmed they have been actively investigating the incident since the video first surfaced. In a statement released this week, officials noted that they have worked closely with the Grant County Juvenile Probation Department to identify all individuals involved.

“MPD is and has been aware of the incident and the video and has been actively and diligently investigating the matter,” the department stated.

The case has officially been submitted to the juvenile justice system for handling. While specific charges have not been publicly detailed due to the age of the suspects, MPD detectives say they will continue to assist juvenile authorities as the case progresses through the courts.

Authorities are asking anyone with further information regarding this incident or other related crimes to contact the Marion Police Department directly.

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