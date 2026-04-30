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Powerball Jackpot Ticket and Others Sold in Indiana

Powerball Jackpot Ticket and 19 Million-Dollar-Plus Tickets Sold in Indiana

Published on April 30, 2026

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Hoosier Lottery
Source: Radio One Digital

Powerball Jackpot Ticket and 19 Million-Dollar-Plus Tickets Sold in Indiana

STATEWIDE–Two people are splitting the $143.4 million Powerball jackpot from Wednesday night’s drawing. One of the winners is from Indiana while the other is from Kansas.

The prize amount for each jackpot winning ticket is $71.7 million.

In addition to the jackpot-winning ticket, 14 tickets worth $1 million and five tickets worth $2 million were sold across the state. The five who won $2 million matched all numbers plus the Power Play. The 14 who won $1 million matched all five numbers.

The $2 million winning Powerball with Power Play® tickets were sold in the following Indiana communities:

-Crawfordsville
-Indianapolis (2 winning tickets sold)
-North Vernon
-Portage

The $1 million winning Powerball tickets were sold in the following Indiana communities:

-Angola (2 winning tickets sold)
-Anderson
-Batesville
-Carmel
-Greenwood
-Eaton
-Fort Wayne
-Kendallville
-Michigan City
-Noblesville
-South Bend
-Spencer
-Warsaw

“This is a historic and incredibly exciting moment for the Hoosier Lottery and for players across Indiana. Indiana has long had a special connection to Powerball selling the very first jackpot ticket back in 1992. Last night’s drawing continued that tradition in a truly remarkable way. From La Porte to Spencer, Fort Wayne to North Vernon, and several communities in between, Hoosier Lottery players across the state have a lot to celebrate,” said Sarah M. Taylor, executive director of the Hoosier Lottery, in Thursday afternoon news release.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, are: 3-19-35-51-67 with the Powerball of 15 and a Power Play of 2X.

The Powerball Jackpot for the upcoming drawing on Saturday, May 2 is an estimated $20 million.

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