1 Seriously Hurt in Shooting on Indy’s North Side

(Source: Fox 59)

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was seriously injured in a shooting on the north side of Indianapolis on Thursday morning.

Soon after 11 a.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 6800 block of Township Road, near Michigan Road and 71st Street.

Once there, police said they found a person who had been shot. The victim was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

No other details about the shooting have been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.