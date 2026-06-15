Whitestown Man Shoots Dad in Foot, Gets Arrested

Source: Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The Whitestown Police Department arrested a man after they say he shot his dad in the foot Sunday evening.

Officers arrived at a home in the 3700 block of Indigo Blue Boulevard, where they spotted Rutherford Keener exiting. Then, he confessed to shooting his dad. That’s when police detained him.

Police got inside the home, where they found the father with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a hospital, where he’s stable.

Officers took Keener to the Boone County Jail. He faces preliminary charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

“The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department recognizes that incidents like this can be concerning for residents,” Whitestown police said in the release on Monday. “We want to reassure the public that our officers responded quickly to secure the scene and ensure the safety of everyone involved. We also want to thank our neighboring law enforcement agencies for their quick and unwavering assistance in this incident.”