IMPD Stands by Downtown Safety After Weekend Shooting

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says downtown Indianapolis remains safe following a Sunday morning shooting that injured two women near Monument Circle.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at South Meridian and Washington streets after what police say was an argument between two people.

“We believe this is an isolated incident at the moment,” said IMPD Sgt. Christopher Higgins. “It appears to be an argument between two individuals.” He said investigators are reviewing video and working through evidence.

Police say a male suspect and a 16-year-old female were present during the incident, which happened after the city’s curfew hours for minors.

Higgins said the shooting is not believed to be connected to other recent downtown violence and emphasized that officers continue to view the area as safe.

“We do believe our downtown district to be safe,” he said.

The shooting happened near several recent crime scenes, including the March killing of Lamonte Thomas and other shootings along Meridian Street in recent months. It’s also within a few blocks of the parking garage killing of Brett Scrogham, where a 14-year-old suspect has been charged as an adult.

IMPD says arrests have been made in all recent downtown homicide cases this year.