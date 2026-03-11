Lake Village Hit by Tornado, Two Killed

Source: @ChicagoMWeather / @ChicagoMWeather

LAKE VILLAGE, Ind — At least two people were killed after severe storms moved through northwest Indiana. Lake Village in Newton County took a hard hit, and several homes were damaged or destroyed.

Sheriff Shannon Cothran said crews found the victims while checking the area for anyone who might be hurt.

Search efforts are picking back up today. Indiana Task Force One is helping with a second sweep of the area, and damage assessment teams are also on the ground. Postma said the goal is to start getting the community back on its feet.

North Newton High School opened its doors for anyone who needed a place to stay, and the district sent a bus to help get people there.

The first look at the destruction came from videos posted by the sheriff’s office Tuesday night, showing widespread damage across Lake Village. Fire Chief Rob Churchill said multiple homes were destroyed and that the town “took a direct hit.”

The National Weather Service believes several tornadoes touched down across Illinois and Indiana, and survey teams are still working to confirm the details.