Shooting Suspect Arrested by FBI at Indianapolis International Airport

Keith White (Source: IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — A man linked to a shooting from earlier this month was arrested by FBI agents at Indianapolis International Airport on Tuesday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 37-year-old Keith White was taken into custody by the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force at the Indianapolis Airport as he deplaned a flight. Agents first located White in El Paso, Texas, and said he flew to Denver, Colorado, before heading to Indy.

On Friday, March 6, at approximately 1:15 a.m., IMPD North District officers responded to the 3700 block of Graceland Avenue for a report of a shooting. They found a man who had been shot and learned that the incident had happened in the 220 block of W 38th Street.

IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives later identified White as the suspect in the shooting. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for him on Monday before finding him at the airport the following day.

The FBI said White was also on federal supervised release for a previous drug trafficking case.