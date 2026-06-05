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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Just Say No To FN Diego

Electing Diego Morales as Secretary of State risks losing that position to Democrat Beau Bayh. Fake News Diego

Published on June 5, 2026

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Diego Morales
Source: N/A / Diego for Indiana

Republican Delegates Just Say No To FN Diego. Electing Diego Morales as Secretary of State risks losing that position to Democrat Beau Bayh. Fake News Diego, shortened to FN Diego to keep it simple

Laura Loomer Exposing Diego Morales

Diego Morales Bad For The Republican Brand

Once Again Something Odd And Strange With Diego Morales

Just Say No To Diego

Reagan’s Commandment Does Not Apply To Diego Morales

SOS: The Indiana SOS Position Could Go To A Dem

Micah Beckwith And Diego Morales Are Losers

It’s Diego Morales Who Is Fake

How Is WIBC “Fake” Diego Morales?

Diego Morales Is Not Apologizing

That odd picture of Micah Beckwith and Diego Morales has immersed the Lieutenant Governor in the middle of Diego’s “Who Paid For” scandals. Didn’t Beckwith know how toxic Morales is?

Besties?



Tony Katz Cannot Believe Diego Morales Hired His Brother-in-Law



Diego Deep Dive



Diego Morales Missing In Indiana Found In India



Hoosiers Hungary For Answers From Diego Morales



Diego Morales Should Not Be The Secretary Of State For Another 4 Years



Screaming That Diego Morales Must Be Impeached



Diego Morales Is No Donald Trump





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