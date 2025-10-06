Listen Live
Man Now Suing Mark Sanchez, FOX Corporation

Man Now Suing Mark Sanchez, FOX Corporation for Indianapolis Stabbing Incident

Published on October 6, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS–The man who says he was stabbed by former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez in Indianapolis this past weekend is now suing Sanchez and FOX Corporation.

The lawsuit claims the man “suffered severe permanent disfigurement, loss of function, other physical injuries, emotional distress and other damages.”

Both he and his family are trying to keep his identity private. The incident happened early Saturday morning, which is the day before Sanchez was supposed to broadcast the Las Vegas Raiders-Indianapolis Colts game on FOX.

The man’s lawsuit against FOX claims the company owed a duty of care to the man to ensure its employees conducted themselves in a reasonable manner, and the company should’ve known about Sanchez’s “unfitness as an employee, propensity for drinking and/or harmful conduct.”

Among the accusations in the lawsuit, the plaintiff claims these things to have happened:

-At the time of the incident, the man was working as an employee of a company that specializes in commercial cooking oil recycling and disposal at the loading dock of The Westin Indianapolis hotel when he was approached by Sanchez.
-Sanchez instigated an altercation with the man, claiming the man could not be at the location and that Sanchez had spoken to the hotel manager.
-Sanchez tried to get in the man’s work truck without permission and blocked the man from getting his cellphone to call his manager.
-The situation escalated when Sanchez blocked and shoved the man, so the man used pepper spray in self-defense.
-The pepper-spray was ineffective, and Sanchez continued to move toward the man. A fight occurred, resulting in injuries to the man’s head, jaw and neck.

He wants a jury trial along with the following:

-Compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at trial
-Punitive damages in an amount to be determined at trial
-Costs and expenses of this action, including reasonable attorney’s fees
-Any other relief that the court deems just and proper

