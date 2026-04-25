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Indy Man Dies After Trying to Retrieve Boat in Reservoir

Indy Man Dies After Trying to Retrieve Boat in Eagle Creek Reservoir

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said 41-year-old Frederick Holmes passed away on Friday at IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Published on April 25, 2026

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A boat belonging to an Indiana Conservation Officer.
Source: Indiana DNR

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man died after trying to retrieve a fishing boat in the Eagle Creek Reservoir.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said 41-year-old Frederick Holmes passed away Friday at IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Conservation officers were called out to the reservoir near Dandy Trail early Friday afternoon after receiving a report that a man was seen going underwater and not coming back up. According to the Indiana DNR, Holmes had offered to retrieve a fishing boat that drifted away.

Divers with the Indianapolis Fire Department Dive Team found Holmes after surveying the water for 30 minutes. He was immediately transported to the hospital in critical condition, but later died.

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