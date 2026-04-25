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Indiana Fever Start Off Exhibition Play With 109-91 Win...

Indiana Fever Start Off Exhibition Play With 109-91 Win Over New York

Published on April 25, 2026

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Indiana Fever v New York Liberty
Source: Michelle Farsi / Getty

Indiana Fever Start Off Exhibition Play With 109-91 Win Over New York

NEW YORK–The Indiana Fever led by as many as 23 points in their first exhibition game on Saturday afternoon as they cruised to a 109-91 win over the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center.

The Fever forced the Liberty into 24 turnovers that led to 29 Fever points. Indiana outscored New York in fast break points 20-10. They also shot 51% from the field and 42% from three-point range. Indiana blocked eight shots.

Indiana made 11 of their 26 three-point shot attempts while holding the Liberty to 5 of 15 from three-point range.

Five Fever players ended up in double figure scoring. Leading Indiana was Kelsey Mitchell. She scored 18 points on 7-12 shooting from the field. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough chipped in with 18 points as well. Walker-Kimbrough snagged four rebounds and also dished out two assists.

Fever guard Sophie Cunningham scored 13 points while making five of her eight shots from the field. Makayla Timpson knocked down all three of her field goals to score 11 points. She also grabbed two rebounds to go along with one assist. The other double figure scorer was Jessica Timmons with 10 points.

As for Fever guard Caitlin Clark, she ended up with seven points on 2 of 10 shooting from the field. She also dished out four assists and obtained three rebounds.

In the loss, the Liberty led by as many as seven at one point. Their leading scorer was Han Xu with 20 points.

Next up for the Fever is another exhibition game. They battle the Dallas Wings Thursday night at 7 pm.

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