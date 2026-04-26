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April Showers Bring May Flowers

A stretch of mild and increasingly active weather is expected across the region as April comes to a close, beginning with a calm and pleasant Sunday before storm chances return early in the workweek.

Published on April 26, 2026

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Weather for last week of April 2026
Source: National Weather Service / other

April Showers Bring May Flowers

STATEWIDE – A stretch of mild and increasingly active weather is expected across the region as April comes to a close, beginning with a calm and pleasant Sunday before storm chances return early in the workweek.

Sunday will feature improving conditions as morning clouds gradually thin and give way to brighter skies. Afternoon temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 70s, supported by a light east breeze around 5 to 10 miles per hour. The combination of mild temperatures and drier air should make for a comfortable day, with conditions favorable for outdoor activities such as church gatherings, errands, and time outside.

Sunday night will remain quiet and mild, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures only dropping into the mid 50s. Winds will stay light from the east at around 5 to 10 miles per hour, keeping overnight conditions stable and setting up a calm start to the new week.

Monday brings a noticeable change as warmth builds and winds increase. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s to low 80s under a mix of sunshine and increasing cloud cover later in the day. A south southeast wind will strengthen to 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts potentially reaching 25 miles per hour. While much of the daytime should remain dry and usable, forecasters are monitoring the late afternoon and evening for the development of a few storms.

Monday night carries the highest chance for unsettled weather. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to become likely, and some storms could produce heavy rainfall along with the possibility of stronger activity. Overnight lows will remain mild in the low to mid 60s, with breezy south winds continuing. Those with evening plans should stay alert for changing conditions and possible weather warnings.

By Tuesday, storm activity is expected to linger into the morning hours before gradually tapering off. The afternoon should bring improving conditions with increasing sunshine. Highs will settle in the low to mid 70s with a west southwest breeze around 10 to 15 miles per hour. While the first half of the day may be wet and unsettled, the latter half looks significantly calmer and drier.

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