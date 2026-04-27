Indiana Storms Monday Bring Wind, Hail, and Tornado Risk

Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Damaging winds, large hail and the chance for tornadoes are the main concerns as a strong storm system moves through the area Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecaster Matt Eckhoff says there will likely be at least one round of storms, with the potential for a second — and possibly a third — depending on how the system develops.

“It really depends on how the first round of storms affects the atmosphere,” Eckhoff said. “That can change how the next round — or even a third round — develops. Until storms actually form, it’s hard to say how many we’ll end up with.”

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Eckhoff says all severe weather hazards are on the table, including strong winds that could knock down trees or power lines, hail large enough to damage vehicles, and isolated tornadoes.

He also warns drivers, especially those in high-profile vehicles, to take extra precautions if storms hit while they’re on the road.

“If you start to feel strong winds picking up, find the nearest exit and get off the highway,” Eckhoff said. “Wait it out somewhere safe. Heavy rain can cut visibility quickly, and strong winds can make driving dangerous, especially for taller vehicles.”

Heavy rain can also lead to hydroplaning, while large hail could crack windshields and make it unsafe to continue driving, he said.

Looking ahead, Eckhoff says early signs suggest storm activity may ease heading into May, though that could still change.

“It’s been pretty active across the Midwest, especially in Illinois,” he said. “Right now, long-range data shows May could trend quieter, with cooler-than-normal temperatures.”