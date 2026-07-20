Domestic Shooting Leads to Man’s Arrest in Edinburgh

Source: johnsoncountysheriff.com / johnsoncountysheriff.com

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind –A man is facing charges after investigators say he shot a woman during a domestic dispute in rural Johnson County.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called around noon Sunday to the area of East 575 and North 500 after reports of shots fired.

Investigators say Alexander Foster and the woman were involved in a domestic dispute when Foster fired multiple rounds, striking the woman.

A person driving through the area saw the shooting, called 911, and helped the woman leave the scene. Investigators say information from the woman and witnesses helped officers quickly locate the vehicle connected to the shooting.

Foster was arrested by Edinburgh police.

He is facing preliminary charges of attempted voluntary manslaughter, criminal confinement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and interfering with the reporting of a crime.