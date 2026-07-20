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Fire Damages Club on Indy’s South Side

The Indianapolis Fire Department said there were no injuries in the fire that broke out at the Silk the Showclub on the city's south side early Monday morning.

Published on July 20, 2026

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Firefighters battling a blaze at night, with smoke and flames visible from a structure fire.
Source: Indianapolis Fire Department

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a club on the city’s south side early Monday morning.

At around 3:45 a.m., IFD crews responded to Silk the Showclub in the 3500 block of Madison Avenue. IFD stated that the fire began 15 minutes after the club closed.

Four people who were working at the club had already left before the fire started. The employees told firefighters that they noticed smoke coming out of the building while they were standing in the parking lot.

IFD crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but part of the ceiling had collapsed. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Nighttime scene of firefighters and emergency vehicles at a building fire, with "911" and "SHOP" visible on the structure.
A fire engine with the number "29" on its side, its lights flashing in the dark night.

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