Fire Damages Club on Indy’s South Side

Source: Indianapolis Fire Department

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a club on the city’s south side early Monday morning.

At around 3:45 a.m., IFD crews responded to Silk the Showclub in the 3500 block of Madison Avenue. IFD stated that the fire began 15 minutes after the club closed.

Four people who were working at the club had already left before the fire started. The employees told firefighters that they noticed smoke coming out of the building while they were standing in the parking lot.

IFD crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but part of the ceiling had collapsed. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.