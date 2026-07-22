Sentencing Announced for Man Who Threatened Center Grove Schools

FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to one year in prison for threatening students at Center Grove Schools earlier this year.

Adrian Abundio-Valente, 19, pleaded guilty to a charge of intimidation, which is a Level 6 felony. The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office said Abundio-Valente made a threat against Center Grove students who support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Adrian Abundio-Valente (Source: Johnson County Jail)

Abundio-Valente was sentenced to a maximum sentence of two and a half years, with one full year in prison, followed by 545 days on active probation. While on probation, Abundio-Valente must complete a mental health evaluation and any recommended treatment and Moral Reconation Therapy (a cognitive-behavior treatment for offenders). He was also ordered to stay away from Center Grove Schools.

“We will not tolerate criminals from Indianapolis—or anywhere else—using threats and intimidation to terrorize the citizens of Johnson County,” said Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner. “In this case, the defendant targeted members of our community simply because they supported enforcing our laws and backing law enforcement.”

On Feb. 6, 2026, Abundio-Valente was arrested after an investigation was launched into a threat that was sent to an Instagram account run by Center Grove Schools. The threat was related to protests that were both pro- and anti-ICE, set to happen at Center Grove High School that week.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office worked together with Indiana State Police troopers, officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, and the Center Grove Police Department to execute a search warrant at a home in the 9100 block of Breen Court in Indianapolis. Abundio-Valente was taken into custody at the residence.

“Threatening our citizens for expressing support for the rule of law is an attack on the very principles that hold our society together,” Prosecutor Hamner added. “There are serious consequences for that conduct as this individual discovered.”

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According to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office, about 1,000 students, which is approximately one third of the student body, did not show up to school on Feb. 6 because of the threat made by Abundio-Valente.

During the sentencing, Abundio-Valente admitted to sending a message to the Center Grove Instagram account, stating, “I’m walking in tomorrow with a ARP and im killing everyone in my sight.” (sic) (An “ARP” refers to an AR pistol).

Abundio-Valente further admitted that he was experiencing a “fit of rage” after seeing posts about the protests and that he did intend to cause fear for students and staff.

“I hope the sentence sends an unmistakable message to anyone who believes he can threaten or intimidate our citizens,” said Hamner. “Anyone who chooses to terrorize our community can expect to find himself in a steel cage with plenty of time to think about what he did. We don’t tolerate it here.”