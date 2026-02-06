Teenager Faces Charges Over Center Grove Threats

Source: Johnson County Jail / Johnson County Jail

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested 18-year-old Adrian Abundio-Valente for making threats against Center Grove schools.

Indiana State Police, Indianapolis Metro Police, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and Center Grove Police executed a search warrant Friday morning at an Indianapolis home near East 36th Street and North Post Road. The action followed social media posts that authorities say caused fear among students, staff, and families.

Sheriff Duane Burgess credited the arrest to cooperation among multiple law enforcement agencies.

Abundio-Valente is not connected to Center Grove High School. The district alerted families about the threats and said extra officers will patrol the school while the main campus remains closed to visitors.