Amber Alert: 2-Year-Old Missing in Northern Indiana
Teenager Faces Charges Over Center Grove Threats

Sheriff Duane Burgess credited the arrest to cooperation among multiple law enforcement agencies.

Published on February 6, 2026

Adrian Abundio-Valente 
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested 18-year-old Adrian Abundio-Valente for making threats against Center Grove schools.

Indiana State Police, Indianapolis Metro Police, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and Center Grove Police executed a search warrant Friday morning at an Indianapolis home near East 36th Street and North Post Road. The action followed social media posts that authorities say caused fear among students, staff, and families.

Abundio-Valente is not connected to Center Grove High School. The district alerted families about the threats and said extra officers will patrol the school while the main campus remains closed to visitors.

