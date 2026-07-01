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Full Reading Of The Declaration Of Independence

On July 4, 1776, 56 men risked their fortunes, their families, and their lives to put their names on these words.

Published on July 1, 2026

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A close up of a vibrant, flowing American flag.
Source: Baramyou0708 / Getty

Full Reading Of The Declaration Of Independence

WIBC has voiced the historic Declaration of Independence document in full, honoring the 250th anniversary of its signing—from 1776 to 2026.

On July 4, 1776, 56 men risked their fortunes, their families, and their lives to put their names on these words. The reading captures every line, from the bold call for separation from British rule to the timeless truths we still hold dear: that all are created equal, with the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Closed captioning runs throughout, so you can follow along with each stirring phrase. Hearing these founding words spoken aloud reminds us why they continue to matter today—and how far the conversation about freedom has come.

A quarter of a millennium later, the message still resonates: still here, still debating, still free.

RELATED | 10 Fun And Fascinating Facts About The 4th Of July

Watch WIBC’s full reading of the Declaration of Independence now on YouTube, and share what speaks to you most.

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