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Indy Rejects Data Center Moratorium, Moves Zoning Plan Forward

Indianapolis leaders are moving forward with plans to zone a district for data centers, despite fierce calls for a data center moratorium.

Published on July 2, 2026

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A long corridor filled with rows of computer servers and networking equipment in a data center.
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Amid fierce resistance, the Metropolitan Development Commission spurned calls for a moratorium and instead advanced a special zoning district for data centers during a heated public meeting on Wednesday.

Constituents in opposition to data centers packed the City-County Building Public Assembly Room and lined up to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting. Despite many asking the commission to issue a moratorium on data centers, the commissioners instead voted 5-3 in favor of the zoning proposal.

It will now advance to the Indianapolis City-County Council.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reported crowd members shouting expletives at the commissioners as they left the assembly room in the wake of the vote. Data centers have continued to face opposition from the public in Indianapolis and surrounding counties as citizens cite noise pollution, higher energy costs and high water use as just some of the issues.

The special zoning district is said to contain guardrails and require data centers to submit plans for noise mitigation and water and electricity use. Facilities must be no louder than 55 decibels and are required to submit a decommissioning plan in the event the data center closes down.

Other measures include the primary building of the data center being at least 400 feet from the property line. All mechanical equipment must also be hidden from view from adjoining properties and the public right-of-way.

Read more information about the special zoning district measure by clicking here.

The Indianapolis City-County Council plans to introduce the measure during Monday’s meeting. There will be no public comment or discussion, however, as the councilors will instead hear public comment during the July 13 meeting of the Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee meeting.

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