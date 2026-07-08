Indianapolis Colts to Induct Adam Vinatieri into Colts Ring of Honor
- Vinatieri played 24 seasons, winning 4 Super Bowls, and holds numerous NFL kicking records.
- He was a 3-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler, and is the only kicker to make 1,000 points for 2 teams.
- Vinatieri will be the 21st honoree in the Colts Ring of Honor, joining other franchise legends.
INDIANAPOLIS – Former Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri will be inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium during the Oct. 18 home game vs. the Tennessee Titans, the Colts announced Wednesday.
A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026, Vinatieri played in 365 career games over 24 seasons with the Colts (2006-2019) and New England Patriots (1996-2005). He converted 599-of-715 field goals (83.8 percent) and 874-of-898 extra points with one two-point conversion for 2,673 points, which ranks first in NFL history. Vinatieri also ranks first in league history in field goals made, field goals attempted, consecutive field goals made (44) and 100-plus point seasons (21). He has the second-most career wins (242), career regular season wins (221) and career postseason wins (21) in NFL history.
Vinatieri won four Super Bowls with the Colts (XLI) and Patriots (XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX). He became the fifth player ever to play in an NFL game at the age of 46 years or older, joining George Blanda (48), Morten Andersen (47), John Nesser (46) and John Carney (46). Vinatieri is the only player in NFL history to make at least 250 field goals with two different teams. He is also the only player in NFL history to tally 1,000 points with two different teams.
After originally signing with the Colts as an unrestricted free agent on March 22, 2006, Vinatieri played in 205 games with the team, which ranks fourth in franchise history. In Indianapolis, he converted 336-of-394 field goals (85.3 percent) and 507-of-524 extra points for 1,515 points. Vinatieri owns Colts records for points scored, field goals made and extra points made.
Additionally, Vinatieri appeared in 32 career postseason games and converted 56-of-69 field goals (81.2 percent) and 70-of-71 extra points for 238 points. In postseason play, he ranks among the best in numerous categories, including field goals made (first), extra points made (tied-second), points (first) and games played (second). Vinatieri is one of only three kickers in NFL history to record successful field goals in four Super Bowls (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX and XLI). He joins George Blanda as the only two players in NFL history to appear in a playoff game at 46 years or older.
Vinatieri was a three-time Associated Press First Team All-Pro (2002, 2004 and 2014) and three-time Pro Bowl selection (2002, 2004 and 2014). He was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week 19 times (most by any kicker) and AFC Special Teams Player of the Month five times (tied for NFL record). Vinatieri was named to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team and the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.
Vinatieri will become the 21st honoree in the Ring of Honor, joining: Owner Robert Irsay (1996), WR-Bill Brooks (1998), Head Coach Ted Marchibroda (2000), G/T-Chris Hinton (2001), QB-Jim Harbaugh (2005), “Colts Nation” (2007), Head Coach Tony Dungy (2010), WR-Marvin Harrison (2011), RB-Edgerrin James (2012), RB-Eric Dickerson (2013), RB-Marshall Faulk (2013), C-Jeff Saturday (2015), General Manager Bill Polian (2016), QB-Peyton Manning (2017), WR-Reggie Wayne (2018), DE-Dwight Freeney (2019), DE-Robert Mathis (2021), T/G-Tarik Glenn (2022), TE-Dallas Clark (2024) and Owner & CEO Jim Irsay (2025).