Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead on Indy’s West Side

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A 4-year-old boy who went missing from the west side of Indianapolis was found dead Saturday, say police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say Corbin Merrill was last seen leaving a home on Montclair Drive around 3 p.m. Saturday. The neighborhood is near South Lynhurst Drive and West Edwards Avenue.

The cops believe Merrill was wearing an orange shirt, brown shorts, and Luigi (Nintendo character) themed sandals.

IMPD officers used drones to search for him, while the Indianapolis Fire Department’s Search and Rescue team helped with the search.

Detectives are investigating the cause of Merrill’s death.