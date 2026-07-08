Celebratory Gunfire Hits Danville Home on Fourth of July

DANVILLE, Ind. — Police in Danville suspect it was gunfire, not fireworks, that struck a home during Independence Day celebrations.

According to the Danville Police Department, the celebratory gunshots were fired into the air between 10:15 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Saturday in an area east of Hendricks Regional Hospital.

A family told police they heard a loud crashing sound and initially thought it was a firework. Officers ended up finding a bullet lodged in the family’s front door.

Investigators determined that the bullet hit the door at a downward trajectory, indicating that someone had fired a gun into the air while celebrating July 4.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Danville Police Department tip line at 317-745-3001 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.