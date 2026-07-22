Cyclospora Cases Rise in Northeast Indiana

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FORT WAYNE, Ind –Health officials say people should continue eating fresh produce as they investigate a Cyclospora outbreak affecting northeast Indiana and dozens of other states.

The Allen County Department of Health says Allen County has reported 74 confirmed cases, the most in northeast Indiana. Cases have also been reported in Noble, Steuben, DeKalb, Kosciusko and other area counties.

Cyclospora is a parasite that can cause watery diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps and fatigue. Symptoms can appear several days after eating contaminated food.

Federal investigators are reviewing whether recalled iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico is linked to the outbreak.

At the Health Food Shoppe in Fort Wayne, co-owner Sarah Claycomb says more customers are asking about where their produce comes from.

Claycomb says interest in locally grown fruits and vegetables has increased as shoppers look for products they know and trust.

The Allen County Department of Health says residents should continue eating fresh produce while following food safety practices, including washing produce under running water, avoiding cross-contamination and cooking produce to at least 158 degrees when appropriate.

Anyone experiencing ongoing symptoms should contact a healthcare provider.