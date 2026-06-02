Braun Issues ‘Nuclear Family Month’ Proclamation

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

STATEWIDE — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun has declared June “Nuclear Family Month” in a proclamation issued Monday, the first day of nationally recognized Pride Month.

The proclamation defines the nuclear family as “consisting of one husband, one wife, and any … children,” calling it “God’s design for the family structure” and “the foundation of society since the creation of the world.”

It also notes that children raised by “married, biological parents” tend to have stronger physical and emotional outcomes, while acknowledging adopted and foster children within the broader definition.

The document says that when families weaken, society is forced to rely on “expensive, inferior approaches,” including welfare programs, “schools as surrogate parents,” and “police as surrogate discipline.”

Braun said strong families remain central to the future of Indiana and the nation.

“As a father of four and grandfather of seven, I have seen firsthand the impact that loving, committed families can have across multiple generations,” Braun said on social media. “As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, this proclamation recognizes the important role families play in shaping the future of our state and our country.”

He also said Indiana will continue supporting policies aimed at strengthening families and helping future generations thrive.