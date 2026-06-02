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Indiana Enacts New Protections for Foster Youth, Faith Groups

Published on June 2, 2026

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Indiana Statehouse
Source: KimWellsMedia / kimwellsmedia

INDIANAPOLIS — State lawmakers have enacted two new laws aimed at reshaping Indiana’s foster care system by expanding protections for vulnerable youth and shielding the religious freedoms of foster and adoptive parents.

Together, the measures are designed to increase transparency within the system and ensure more families remain eligible to provide safe homes for children in need.

The first measure, Senate Enrolled Act 15, officially establishes Indiana’s Foster Youth Bill of Rights. Sponsored by State Representative Danny Lopez (R-Carmel), the law mandates that the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) create and distribute a standardized, easy-to-understand statement outlining the explicit rights and responsibilities of youth in foster care.

The document must be shared directly with foster children and their foster parents, and it will be made publicly available online to boost communication and transparency across the system.

“Children in foster care are often navigating extremely difficult circumstances, and many do not fully understand the rights and protections they have,” Lopez said. “This law is about ensuring foster youth are seen, heard and protected.”

The second piece of legislation, House Enrolled Act 1389, focuses on keeping prospective parents and community organizations active in the welfare system. Co-authored by State Representative Dale DeVon (R-Granger), the law prohibits any state or local government entity from discriminating against foster parents, adoptive parents, or child services providers based on their sincerely held religious beliefs.

Supporters say the protection prevents qualified faith-based families and organizations from being locked out of the foster system due to ideological differences with state agencies.

“There are many families and organizations across Indiana from different religious backgrounds doing incredible work for foster children,” DeVon noted. “This law helps protect the families and organizations willing to serve Indiana’s children through foster care and adoptive services.”

Both laws take effect as part of the state’s ongoing legislative efforts to streamline and strengthen the child welfare pipeline, giving foster youth a stronger voice while expanding the network of supportive homes available to them.

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