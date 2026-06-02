Homeless Man Charged with Setting Fire at Ball State Dorm

Steven Wolfe (Source: Delaware County Jail)

MUNCIE, Ind. — A homeless man is accused of setting a fire at a Ball State University residence hall last month.

The Ball State University Police Department said that on May 2 around 5:35 a.m., officers responded to a fire alarm at Dehority Complex and found a fire burning beside the building. The fire was later put out by the Muncie Fire Department.

At least 48 students were inside the complex at the time of the blaze.

Police said they looked at security footage and saw 24-year-old Steven Wolfe taking items from a dumpster and then leaving the area after the fire started.

While being interviewed at the Ball State Police Department last week, Wolfe admitted to starting the fire and told police he should have let it go because “a bunch of rich snob kids live there.”

Wolfe was charged with felony arson and taken to the Delaware County Jail.