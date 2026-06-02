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Court Docs: Indy Man Sent Threatening Letters to State’s Top Judge

52-year-old Michael Cable of Indianapolis is charged with intimidating a judge, a level 5 felony, after sending multiple deranged letters to Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush.

Published on June 2, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man, who claims to be “the last grandson of Jesus Christ,” is charged with threatening to kill the Chief Justice of the Indiana Supreme Court.

Michael Cable, 52, is charged with intimidating a judge, a level 5 felony. Cable has a history of making threats, as he has been charged with intimidation nine times over the last 17 years.

Michael Cable
Michael Cable (Source: Marion County Jail)

Indiana’s Chief Justice Loretta Rush said she received several letters from Cable last month, in which he’s accused of making strange statements about aliens and told the justice that her family would experience gruesome death and violence.

Some of the other statements included in the handwritten letter from Cable state:

“Now, I have been preparing for 30 years to perform a life hysterectomy on all of those who have caused my family so much irreparable harm, all I think of is death.”

“And since you assume Jesus is going to save you at the last minute; lets stop here…because that’s not going to happen. Just call it the Anti-Christ, since I am the judge and jury of “mankind”. Unfortunately :(“

Cable also sent a self-styled “legal document” to the Indiana Capitol Building, addressing Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush. In the document, Cable invoked his own laws, declared himself as “judge and jury of mankind,” and proclaimed his sovereignty over the state’s highest court.

Chief Justice Rush said she now has security with her to protect her and the judge on his case has ordered a competency evaluation.

Cable was arrested at his home on the near eastside of Indianapolis on May 15, but court documents about the case were only recently unsealed. He has not yet had an initial hearing because he has continued to interrupt every proceeding.

Cable is currently being held in the Marion County Jail. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison.

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Chief Justice Indiana Capitol Building Indiana Supreme Court Local News - Crime Marion County Jail Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

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