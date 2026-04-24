AES Indiana: Monitoring More Storms after Friday’s Strong Gusts

Source: WISH-TV

STATEWIDE — Friday’s storms caught a lot of people off guard in central Indiana.

70 to 80 mile-per-hour winds knocked out power to more than 10,000 people and sent power lines onto the ground across the region.

Clare Rice with AES Indiana says the biggest priority right now is safety.

“We want to make sure everyone knows to stay away from downed power lines and make sure you call those into AES,” Rice said. “You don’t know whether they’re energized or not.”

Rice explains that whenever crews work to restore an outage and there’s a downed power line, they have to de-energize the line first before they can safely start getting the lights back on.

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While the worst of Friday’s weather has passed, things could get rough again early next week. Rice says they are already watching the clock and monitoring weather patterns to make sure they are ready for whatever happens on Monday and Tuesday.

“Looking around the clock at the weather patterns, we will make sure we are fully staffed and respond to outages if those things end up happening,” she said.

If you do see any damage or debris in your neighborhood, Rice says you can give AES a call or report it directly on their website.