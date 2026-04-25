Man Had Gunshot Wounds When Truck Crashed Into Indy Building

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a man died after crashing a truck into a building on the east side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of East 10th Street and Emerson Avenue just after midnight.

Officers and IFD firefighters responded to a report of a structure collapse with an injury in the 1000 block of N. Emerson. When emergency crews got there, they found a hole in the side of a building next to a Conoco gas station and a truck inside.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

While at the scene of the crash, the Marion County Coroner’s Office found that the driver of the pickup truck had gunshot wounds. IMPD is now investigating the incident as a homicide.

The coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact manner and cause of death.