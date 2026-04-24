10 Movies Featuring Scenes Based/Set in Indiana

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10 Movies That Are Based In Indiana

Indiana has long been a source of inspiration for filmmakers, offering a backdrop rich in small-town charm, sports passion, and heartfelt stories.

From iconic sports dramas to touching coming-of-age tales, the Hoosier State has played a starring role in some unforgettable films.

Whether capturing the spirit of community or the determination of underdogs, these movies showcase the unique essence of Indiana.

Here are 10 films that bring the heartland to life on the big screen.

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10 Movies That Are Based In Indiana

Hoosiers (1986)

A classic sports drama about a small-town high school basketball team making an improbable run to the state championship.