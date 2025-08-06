Famous Movies Filmed in Indiana

When you think of major movie filming locations, Indiana might not be the first place that comes to mind—but it should be. From legendary sports dramas to historic biopics, the Hoosier State has served as the backdrop for several beloved films. With its charming small towns, classic architecture, and iconic landmarks, Indiana has proven to be a favorite location for filmmakers over the decades.

If you’re a movie buff or a proud Hoosier, here are famous movies filmed in Indiana that you’ll definitely want to add to your watch list.

1. Hoosiers (1986) Filming Locations: New Richmond, Knightstown, Lebanon, Indianapolis

Often hailed as one of the best sports movies of all time, Hoosiers is based on the true story of Milan High School’s 1954 championship. It was filmed across Indiana, including the now-famous Knightstown Gym. 2. A League of Their Own (1992) Filming Locations: Huntingburg, Evansville

This baseball classic starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis was partly filmed at Evansville’s Bosse Field and Huntingburg’s League Stadium. 3. Rudy (1993) Filming Locations: South Bend, Notre Dame University

The inspirational tale of underdog Rudy Ruettiger was filmed on the actual Notre Dame campus in South Bend, making it one of the most authentically Hoosier films ever. 4. Breaking Away (1979) Filming Locations: Bloomington, Indiana University

This coming-of-age film centers around a group of working-class friends and the famous Little 500 bike race. It won an Academy Award and showcases the beauty of Bloomington. 5. Public Enemies (2009) Filming Locations: Crown Point, Columbus

Johnny Depp portrayed bank robber John Dillinger in this historical crime drama, which used real Indiana courthouses and buildings for filming. 6. Eight Men Out (1988) Filming Locations: Indianapolis

This film about the 1919 Black Sox scandal used Bush Stadium in Indy to replicate early 20th-century ballparks. 7. Blue Chips (1994) Filming Locations: Frankfort, French Lick, Indianapolis

Starring Nick Nolte and Shaquille O’Neal, Blue Chips filmed scenes at various Indiana schools and arenas. 8. The Fault in Our Stars (2014) Set in: Indianapolis

While most of the movie was filmed in Pittsburgh, the story is set in Indianapolis and includes references to local landmarks like Funky Bones in the 100 Acres art park. 9. Some Came Running (1958) Filming Locations: Madison

Starring Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Shirley MacLaine, this classic drama was filmed in the picturesque river town of Madison. The film showcases real Indiana streets, homes, and views of the Ohio River—making it a time capsule of 1950s small-town life. 10. Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) Filming Location: Gary

Yes, even a Transformers movie filmed in Indiana. The third film in the series used the haunting beauty of Gary’s City Methodist Church and other abandoned buildings to create post-apocalyptic visuals. It’s a surprising but standout entry on the list. 11. The Blues Brothers (1980) Filming Location: Gary

While much of the film was shot in Chicago, the famous car chase scene through a steel mill was filmed in Gary. It adds gritty realism to the over-the-top chaos that helped make The Blues Brothers a cult classic.