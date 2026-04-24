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Indy Air Gets an ‘F’: How to Protect Your Home’s Air Quality

Published on April 24, 2026

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Beautiful Aerial Shot High Above Indiana World War Memorial Plaza on Summer Day
Source: Wirestock / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — A new report from the American Lung Association has delivered a wake-up call to Hoosiers: Marion County’s air quality is officially failing.

The annual “State of the Air” report issued a grade of “F” to Marion County, citing dangerous levels of ozone and particle pollution. The Indianapolis-Carmel-Muncie area now ranks 11th for year-round particle pollution and 14th for short-term particle pollution.

While the data is grim, experts say the battle for healthy lungs starts inside the home.

A “Sanctuary” From the Smog
“We got the lowest grade possible on our air quality,” said Joshua Elliott, HVAC Training Manager for Williams Comfort Air. “Factors where we did very poorly were ozone—which is ground-level car and factory exhaust—and particle count, which is more like soot in the air.”

Indiana only reports data for 27 of its 92 counties, but the “failing” club isn’t exclusive to Indianapolis. Boone, Clark, Greene, Howard, LaPorte, Lake, Porter, and St. Joseph counties also received failing marks. Porter County, for instance, recorded 22 “Orange” days—levels considered unhealthy for sensitive groups like children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues.

The Four Pillars of Clean Air
Elliott argues that while residents can’t control the city’s smog, they can turn their homes into high-tech filters by focusing on four pillars of indoor air quality:

  1. Source Control
    The first step is stopping the “leak.” Most people don’t realize their indoor air is constantly being replaced by outdoor air through cracks in windows, doors, and attics. “We need to seal up our homes. Sealing up ductwork is one of the best things you can do. We use a process called ‘AeroSeal’ that seals ducts from the inside without having to tear the house apart.” — Joshua Elliott
  2. Advanced Filtration
    High-quality filters and electronic air cleaners are vital, but Elliott warns that simply buying an expensive filter isn’t enough. “If that air is moving too quickly, that great filter can’t do its job. A technician needs to ensure the static pressure and velocity are low enough so the air isn’t just ‘whizzing by’ the filter.”
  3. Humidity Management
    In Indiana’s climate, humidity is a constant threat that encourages mold and dust mites. “We like to see it around 50% relative humidity or less. If it’s higher, it makes the air heavy and encourages allergens.”
  4. Controlled Ventilation
    Since indoor air eventually needs to be refreshed, Elliott suggests “controlled ventilation” systems like Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERVs) or dehumidifiers with outdoor dampers. These systems pull in fresh air but filter and dehumidify it before it ever reaches your lungs.

On days when the air quality index (AQI) hits high levels, Elliott suggests a simple immediate fix: Keep your HVAC fan in the “ON” position. “Keep that air circulating,” Elliott advised. “If you have a good filtration system, keep the air blowing so it is constantly being flushed through the cleaner. It keeps the air quality much better indoors.”

As Marion County grapples with its failing grade, the message from experts is clear: if you can’t change the air in the city, focus on changing the air in your home.

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