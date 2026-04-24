Fort Wayne Trying to Save Money with New City-Owned Vehicle Policy

Source: Nicholas Klein / Getty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne is implementing a new policy for employees who drive city-owned vehicles.

Effective July 1, city-owned vehicles cannot be operated outside Allen County without authorization for official city business.

The changes are a response to budget projections affected by Indiana Senate Enrolled Act 1. It’s the first recommendation of the SB1 Fiscal Task Force created last year by Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker.

The policy change could save the city up to $500,000 a year, which could fund various infrastructure projects.