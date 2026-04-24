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Two Men Arrested in Roseland in Human Trafficking Operation...

Human Trafficking Operation: Two Men Arrested in Roseland

"It's one of those things that's hiding in plain sight not only in Indiana, but also across the country and the rest of the world.," said State Police Sergeant Ted Bohner

Published on April 24, 2026

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Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

Human Trafficking Operation: Two Men Arrested in Roseland

ROSELAND, Ind.–Two men were arrested on Thursday in a multi-agency human trafficking operation in northern Indiana.

On Friday, State Police Sergeant Ted Bohner announced that the operation resulted in the arrests of two men. 45-year-old Chad Alan Demis of Grovertown and 43-year-old Oseas Luna of Elkhart were both arrested for soliciting a prostitute in separate incidents. They were both taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Bohner classifies this as a demand reduction operation targeting those seeking to purchase sexual services.

“We worked in several areas with hotels in Roseland, which is just north of South Bend. We were working with the Roseland Police Department, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Police Department, Berrien County Sheriuff’s Office, and Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Police Department,” said Bohner.

Bohner reminds the public that the South Bend area and Southwest Michigan sit along major travel corridors. This can draw significant transient traffic and that makes the region vulnerable to exploitation.

“It’s one of those things that’s hiding in plain sight not only in Indiana, but also across the country and the rest of the world. We’re trying to do our part in our community to help those who are in need. A lot of times the victims are afraid to come forward,” said Bohner.

Bohner reiterated the importance of the cooperation between law enforcement agencies in Indiana, Michigan, and tribal jurisdictions in cases like this to stop human trafficking.

“Human trafficking does not stop at city limits, county lines, state borders, or tribal boundaries. By working together, agencies are better able to identify offenders, locate potential victims, share intelligence, and disrupt the demand that fuels exploitation. Law enforcement officials encourage anyone who may be a victim of trafficking, or who has information about suspected human trafficking, to seek help or make a report,” said Bohner.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-373-7888, by text at 233733, or through online chat at humantraffickinghotline.org

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