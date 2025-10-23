Listen Live
Local

IU Fraternity Under Investigation for Reported Hazing

Indiana University has issued a cease and desist to the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity on campus in Bloomington for a report of a hazing incident from last week.

Published on October 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ohio State v Indiana
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana University fraternity is under criminal investigation for what police are describing as a hazing incident that hospitalized two people.

According to the Indiana University Police Department, the incident happened at IU’s Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house in Bloomington over homecoming week. Police say the hazing took place during the late evening hours of Wednesday, October 15, into the early morning hours of Thursday, October 16. The incident was first reported on Tuesday, October 21.

Police have not released any details about the hazing. The conditions of the two victims are also unknown.

IUPD did confirm that Indiana University issued a cease and desist to Phi Kappa Psi. The fraternity is not allowed to attend, host, or participate in any fraternity activities, including social events and recruitment.

The Indiana University Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IUPD at 812-855-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-317-262-TIPS (8477).

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Escaped Inmate from Police Custody
2 Items
Local

Police: Escaped Marion County Inmate Now Back in Custody

Pick up Truck that Hit Jeff G.
Local

Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Kam Jones
Local

Indiana Pacers Rookie Kam Jones Arrested Monday

Casino gambling roulette awaiting gamblers and tourist to spend money
Local

Casino Workers Strike

Higher Life Smoke Shop
Local

Indy Smoke Shop Owner Responds to Recent Raid

US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK
Local

Tucker Carlson to Speak at Turning Point Event Tuesday in Bloomington

Beau Bayh photo
Politics

INTERVIEW: Beau Bayh Talks Run for Indiana Secretary of State

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close