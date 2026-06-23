Gov. Braun Replaces Chairman of IURC

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Mike Braun has replaced the chairman of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC).

Braun announced in a social media post Monday he appointed Commissioner Anthony Swinger to lead the agency. Former State Senator Andy Zay will stay on the commission.

“Affordability is my top priority,” Braun said in his social media post. “And I am confident Chairman Swinger will deliver on that priority for Hoosiers.”

Braun made the change after criticizing the IURC’s approval of AES Indiana’s $71 million rate increase.