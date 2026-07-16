Source: (Photo: Eric Berman/WIBC)

Judge Dismisses Mears Smear Against Broad Ripple Businesses

Can you imagine a government agency using its power to conduct a “fishing expedition” against local business owners, only to be met with a lack of evidence and a complete disregard for basic business practices? This is exactly what’s been happening in Marion County, Indiana, according to a recent story that’s left many scratching their heads.

The story involves Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears and his team, who allegedly conducted a baseless search of three different bars’ business records, claiming they were underreporting sales. However, as the court documents reveal, there was no reason to suspect any wrongdoing, and the investigation was more like a fishing expedition than a legitimate probe.

As Tony Katz notes, “This is not how you run a city. As a matter of fact, why hasn’t Joe Hogsett, the mayor, commented on this? No comment, Mr. Mayor.” The lack of response from the mayor’s office is just one of the many red flags in this story.

The investigation, led by Carmen Walker, an investigator with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, involved accessing tax records from the Indiana Department of Revenue without any evidence of a crime. Walker’s actions were deemed “official snooping” by the judge, and the court documents show that she had no articulable evidence to support her claims.

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The incompetence doesn’t stop there. The auditor from the Indiana Department of Revenue, Rick Albrecht, was unable to define basic business terms like markup, cost of goods sold, and gross profit margin. He even failed the test to become a licensed CPA. As Tony says, “Holy cow, where’s the call for it? It starts here. Where is the city-county council? Where is the General Assembly? Where is the mayor’s office?”

Tony is calling for a full investigation into the matter, and it’s hard to disagree. The lack of accountability and the abuse of power are alarming, and it’s time for someone to take responsibility. As Tony notes, “You want to say innocent guilty, I’m fine with that. You want an investigation, I’m fine with that.”

The story is a stark reminder of the importance of holding government agencies accountable and ensuring that they’re using their power for good, not to harass and intimidate local business owners. As Tony says, “You realize how easy it is for government to abuse the citizenry right now. Every single person involved needs to be fired and go to jail.”

If you’re as concerned as we are about the abuse of power and the lack of accountability in government, we encourage you to listen to the full segment “Judge Dismisses Mears Smear Against Broad Ripple Businesses” here to learn more about this shocking story and the calls for action.