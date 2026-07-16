Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Judge Dismisses Mears Smear Against Broad Ripple Businesses

Published on July 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Prosecutor's office conducted 'fishing expedition' against businesses with no evidence of wrongdoing.
  • Auditor from state revenue department lacked basic business knowledge, raising concerns about competence.
  • Lack of accountability and transparency from mayor's office and city-county council regarding the issue.
Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears
Source: (Photo: Eric Berman/WIBC)

Judge Dismisses Mears Smear Against Broad Ripple Businesses

Can you imagine a government agency using its power to conduct a “fishing expedition” against local business owners, only to be met with a lack of evidence and a complete disregard for basic business practices? This is exactly what’s been happening in Marion County, Indiana, according to a recent story that’s left many scratching their heads.

The story involves Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears and his team, who allegedly conducted a baseless search of three different bars’ business records, claiming they were underreporting sales. However, as the court documents reveal, there was no reason to suspect any wrongdoing, and the investigation was more like a fishing expedition than a legitimate probe.

As Tony Katz notes, “This is not how you run a city. As a matter of fact, why hasn’t Joe Hogsett, the mayor, commented on this? No comment, Mr. Mayor.” The lack of response from the mayor’s office is just one of the many red flags in this story.

The investigation, led by Carmen Walker, an investigator with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, involved accessing tax records from the Indiana Department of Revenue without any evidence of a crime. Walker’s actions were deemed “official snooping” by the judge, and the court documents show that she had no articulable evidence to support her claims.

The incompetence doesn’t stop there. The auditor from the Indiana Department of Revenue, Rick Albrecht, was unable to define basic business terms like markup, cost of goods sold, and gross profit margin. He even failed the test to become a licensed CPA. As Tony says, “Holy cow, where’s the call for it? It starts here. Where is the city-county council? Where is the General Assembly? Where is the mayor’s office?”

Tony is calling for a full investigation into the matter, and it’s hard to disagree. The lack of accountability and the abuse of power are alarming, and it’s time for someone to take responsibility. As Tony notes, “You want to say innocent guilty, I’m fine with that. You want an investigation, I’m fine with that.”

The story is a stark reminder of the importance of holding government agencies accountable and ensuring that they’re using their power for good, not to harass and intimidate local business owners. As Tony says, “You realize how easy it is for government to abuse the citizenry right now. Every single person involved needs to be fired and go to jail.”

If you’re as concerned as we are about the abuse of power and the lack of accountability in government, we encourage you to listen to the full segment “Judge Dismisses Mears Smear Against Broad Ripple Businesses” here to learn more about this shocking story and the calls for action.

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    JD Vance blaming Israeli influencers for MOU failure

Today on the Marketplace:    Lego cuff links

Thursday Music Moment: 

ARTIST: Climax Blues Band

SONG: Couldn’t Get It Right

ALBUM: Gold Plated

YEAR: 1976

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Eerie, Indiana

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show in full here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio       

Related Tags

Indiana indianapolis Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Braun Bill
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

State Representative Mitch Gore Condemns Governor Mike Braun

The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

More Indiana Schools Could Move to Four-Day Weeks

Symbolic image of video surveillance in public spaces, Singapore
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam’s Defense Of Flock Cameras

NYPD Officer Reported Shot To The Vest In Brooklyn New York City
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/10/26: MSM Says They Were Duped, Iran

Nighttime view of a parking lot with brick buildings, trees, and lampposts illuminating the scene.
Local  |  Staff

Man Shot Dead in Downtown Indy Parking Lot

Indianapolis Indiana downtown city skyline with State Capitol building
11 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

10 Reason Why Indianapolis Is Unlike Any Other U.S. City

Perseverance tires on Martian surface
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Life on Mars? Purdue Professor Discovers Organic Matter

A sign in a grassy yard that reads "WE SUPPORT the DUNREITH FIRE DEPT.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Heated Town Meetings Expose Missing Funds and Fire Dept. Shutdown

Local News
A map showing major heat risk levels across Indiana for Thursday, July 16, 2026. The map indicates areas of extreme, major, moderate, and little/no heat risk.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Central Indiana Under Heat Advisory as Temperatures Climb

A wooden sign hanging on a building that reads "Mineshaft Saloon".
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Tax Case: Judge Says Prosecutors Broke Law

Junior soccer players practicing outside on a bright sunny day. Active lifestyle for kids.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Bargersville Youth Soccer Skipped Coach Background Checks

A close-up portrait of a woman with braided hair and a serious expression, wearing a black top.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Two Arrested After Teenager Shot on Indy’s North Side

A white Ford SUV parked on a city street with a crosswalk and buildings in the background.
Local  |  FOX 59

Indy Councilor Moves to Eliminate Parking Requirements

Two smiling young girls, one a baby and the other a toddler, in an outdoor setting with trees in the background.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Ripley County Deputies Cancel Silver Alert for Missing Milan Children

Greg Porter
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Rep. Porter Slams State’s Billion-Dollar Surplus During School Cuts

A smiling older man wearing glasses and a black vest stands in an office setting with a wooden desk and sign reading "Tyler".
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Ballard Submits Over 41,000 Signatures to be on November Ballot

Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday with elevated ozone levels forecast for much of Central Indiana. Includes a forecast air quality index and recommended actions.
Local  |  Staff

NWS: More Heat Ahead, Then Storm Chances Return

Bills in high denominations
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Comptroller Reports $3.99 Billion in Reserves at Fiscal Year ’26 Close

A police car parked on a city street, with a building and street sign visible in the background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy North-Side Shooting Injures Teenager

Indiana Governor Mike Braun will make a significant announcement regarding The Child Care and Development Fund
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun Ends Race, Gender Preferences In State Contracts

A headshot of a man wearing glasses and a black shirt against a gray background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Man Arrested in Downtown Indy Hit-And-Run Killing

Park
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Former Employees Say Indy Parks Has a ‘Broken System’

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close