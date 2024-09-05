The world is crazy….but we don’t have to be.

That’s why each and every Thursday, Tony brings the TK Thursday Music Moment to your ears!

Here is the list of songs Tony plays at 8:35am every Thursday on 93.1 WIBC to give everyone a moment to relax in a world of madness.

Enjoy them all below! And also enjoy them on our Tony Katz’s Thursday Music Moment Playlist