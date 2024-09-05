Tony Katz’s Thursday Music Moment
The world is crazy….but we don’t have to be.
That’s why each and every Thursday, Tony brings the TK Thursday Music Moment to your ears!
Here is the list of songs Tony plays at 8:35am every Thursday on 93.1 WIBC to give everyone a moment to relax in a world of madness.
Enjoy them all below! And also enjoy them on our Tony Katz’s Thursday Music Moment Playlist
ARTIST: The Guess Who
SONG: Undun (She’s Come Undone)
ALBUM: Canned Wheat
YEAR: 1969
ARTIST: Belly
SONG: Feed the Tree
ALBUM: Star
YEAR: 1993
Special Wednesday edition!
ARTIST: Joe Jackson
SONG: Steppin Out
ALBUM: Night and Day
YEAR: 1982
ARTIST: The Smithereens
SONG: Girl Like You
ALBUM: 11
YEAR: 1989
ARTIST: Climax Blues Band
SONG: Couldn’t Get It Right
ALBUM: Gold Plated
YEAR: 1976
ARTIST: Fleetwood Mac
SONG: Rhiannon
ALBUM: Fleetwood Mac
YEAR: 1976
SONG: Rocking in the USA
ARTIST: KISS
ALBUM: Alive II
YEAR: 1977
ARTIST: Peter Gabriel
SONG: Solsbury Hill
ALBUM: Peter Gabriel
YEAR: 1977
ARTIST: Frank Sinatra
SONG: MY Way
ALBUM: My Way
YEAR: 1969
ARTIST: Ann Peebles
SONG: I Can’t Stand The Rain
ALBUM: I Can’t Stand The Rain
YEAR: 1973
ARTIST: Dave Brubeck
SONG: Take 5
ALBUM: Time Out
YEAR: 1961
ARTIST: Morris Day and The Time
SONG: Jungle Love
ALBUM: Ice Cream Castle
YEAR: 1984
ARTIST: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
SONG: Runnin’ Down a Dream
ALBUM: Full Moon Fever
YEAR: 1989
ARTIST: Prince
SONG: Guitar
ALBUM: Planet Earth
YEAR: 2007
ARTIST: Bertie Higgins
SONG: Key Largo
ALBUM: Just Another Day in Paradise
YEAR: 1981
ARTIST: Bill Withers
SONG: Lovely Day
ALBUM: Menagerie
YEAR: 1977
Special Friday Edition
ARTIST: Leonard Cohen
SONG: First We Take Manhattan
ALBUM: I’m Your Man
YEAR: 1988
ARTIST: Barry Manilow
SONG: Copacabana (At the Copa)
ALBUM: Even Now
YEAR: 1978
Fireball – Pitbull
SONG: Fireball
ARTIST: Pitbull
ALBUM: Globalization
YEAR: 2014
Thursday Music Moment: Johnny Cash – Hurt
ARTIST: Johnny Cash
SONG: Hurt
ALBUM: American IV: The Man Comes Around
YEAR: 2002
ORIGINAL VERSION: Nine Inch Nails, 1995
Billy Joel – Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)
ARTIST: Billy Joel
SONG: Moving’ Out (Anthony’s Song)
ALBUM: The Stranger
YEAR: 1977
A Tribe Called Quest – Can I Kick It?
ARTIST: A Tribe Called Quest
SONG: Can I Kick It?
ALBUM: People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm
YEAR: 1990
Thursday Music Moment: R.E.M. – Driver 8
ARTIST: REM
SONG: Driver 8
ALBUM: Fables of the Reconstruction
YEAR: 1985
Nina Simone – I put a spell on you
ARTIST: Nina Simone
SONG: I Put A Spell on You
YEAR: 1965
My City Was Gone
Artist: The Pretenders
Album: Learning to Crawl
Released: 1984
Jackie Wilson – (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher And Higher
ARTIST: Jackie Wilson
SONG: Higher and Higher
ALBUM: Higher and Higher
YEAR: 1967
The Police – Driven To Tears
ARTIST: The Police
SONG: Driven To Tears
ALBUM: Zenyatta Mondatta
YEAR: 1980
Fernando – ABBA
ARTIST: ABBA
SONG: Fernando
ALBUM: ABBA Greatest Hits
YEAR: 1976
Elvis Costello & The Attractions – (What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding
ARTIST: Elvis Costello and the Attractions
SONG: (What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding
ALBUM: Armed Forces
YEAR: 1979
The Sugarhill Gang – Rapper’s Delight
ARTIST: Sugarhill Gang
SONG: Rapper’s Delight
ALBUM: Sugarhill Gang
YEAR: 1979
Mountain – Mississippi Queen
SONG: Mississippi Queen
ARTIST: Mountain
ALBUM: Climbing!
YEAR: 1970
The Cure – Friday I’m In Love
English Beat – Mirror in the bathroom
Smash Mouth – Walkin’ On The Sun
Gordon Lightfoot – Sundown
Simon & Garfunkel – The Only Living Boy in New York
“Connected” – Stereo MC’s
“Rosanna” by Toto
ARTIST: Toto
SONG: Rosanna
ALBUM: Toto IV
YEAR: 1982
“Last Nite” by The Strokes
“Detroit Rock City” by Kiss
“Come On Eileen” by Dexy’s Midnight Runners and the Emerald Express
“Regulate” and Warren G featuring Nate Dogg
“I Can’t Go For That” and Hall and Oates
“The Man Who Sold The World” by Nirvana
“Steady, As She Goes” by The Raconteurs
“My Old School” by Steely Dan
“The Sky Is Crying” by Albert King
“Can’t Take This Town” by Colin Hay
Gnarls Barkley – Crazy
I Keep Forgettin’ by Michael McDonald
“Mama, I’m Coming Home” by Ozzy Osbourne
“While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by The Beatles
“Used to Love Her” by Guns N Roses
ARTIST: Guns N Roses
SONG: Used to Love Her
ALBUM: GN’ R Lies
YEAR: 1988
“Sultans of Swing” by Dire Straits
“History Repeating” by Propellerheads featuring Shirley Bassey
“God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys
“Mary Had A Little Lamb” by Stevie Ray Vaughn
“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John
“We Just Disagree” by Dave Mason
“It’s Gonna Be Me” by NSYNC
“Doctor! Doctor!” by the Thompson Twins
“Groove Is In The Heart” by Dee-Lite
“Thank you” by Bonnie Raitt
“You Got Lucky” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
“Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse
“Tiny Dancer” by Elton John
“The Humpty Dance” by Digital Underground
“Night Moves” by Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band
“Ace of Spades” by Motorhead
“Diamond Girl” by Seals and Croft
“You May Be Right” by Billy Joel
“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor
“Boom Boom” by John Lee Hooker
“The Shape I’m In” by The Band
“Goodbye to you” by Scandal/Patty Smyth
“Hip To Be Square” by Huey Lewis and the News
“Blitzkrieg Bop” by The Ramones
“I’ll Take You There” by the The Staple Singers
“Gimme Shelter” by the Rolling Stones
“Your Love” by The Outfield
“The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac
“All Good” by Zeroleen
“Heroes” by David Bowie
“Fire Woman” by The Cult
“Grounds for Divorce” by Elbow
“Suicide Blonde” by INXS
“Cars” by Gary Numan
“Where It’s At” by Beck
SONG: Where It’s At
ARTIST: Beck
ALBUM: Odelay
YEAR: 1996
“Jolene” by Dolly Parton
“Do It Again” by Steely Dan
“Born Under a Bad Sign” by Albert King
“At Last” By Etta James
Song: At Last
Artist: Etta James
Album: At Last
Year: 1960
“Love and Happiness” by Al Green
“Clint Eastwood” by Gorillaz
“Poison” by Bell Biv DeVoe
“Let It Whip” by Dazz Band
“Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover” by Sophie B. Hawkins
“Tainted Love” by Soft Cell
“Lonely Town, Lonely Street” by Bill Withers
“America the Beautiful” by Ray Charles
Special Tony Katz Music Moment for Tuesday!
“Weapon of Choice” by Fatboy Slim
“Tempted” by Squeeze
“My Sharona” by The Knack
“Higher Ground” by Stevie Wonder
“The Distance” by Cake
Year: 1996
Album: Fashion Nugget
“Let’s Get it On” by Marvin Gaye
“Can’t Stand Losing You” by The Police
“Abracadabra” by Steve Miller Band
“Shout It Out Loud” by KISS
“Stayin Alive” by the Bee Gees
“Chain of Fools” by Aretha Franklin
“Kiss” by Prince
“What I Say” by Ray Charles
“I’m Broke” by Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears
“Way Down Now” by World Party
“Back In your Arms Again” by The Mavericks
“Dancing in the M