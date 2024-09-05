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Tony Katz’s Thursday Music Moment

Published on September 5, 2024
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WIBC TK MUSIC MOMENT No SPonsor on cover image of page

The world is crazy….but we don’t have to be.

That’s why each and every Thursday, Tony brings the TK Thursday Music Moment to your ears!

Here is the list of songs Tony plays at 8:35am every Thursday on 93.1 WIBC to give everyone a moment to relax in a world of madness.

Enjoy them all below! And also enjoy them on our Tony Katz’s Thursday Music Moment Playlist

Thursday Music Moment:

ARTIST: The Guess Who

SONG: Undun (She’s Come Undone)

ALBUM: Canned Wheat

YEAR: 1969

Thursday Music Moment:

ARTIST: Belly

SONG: Feed the Tree

ALBUM: Star

YEAR: 1993

Special Wednesday edition!

ARTIST: Joe Jackson

SONG: Steppin Out

ALBUM: Night and Day

YEAR: 1982

ARTIST: The Smithereens

SONG: Girl Like You

ALBUM: 11

YEAR: 1989

Thursday Music Moment: 

ARTIST: Climax Blues Band

SONG: Couldn’t Get It Right

ALBUM: Gold Plated

YEAR: 1976

ARTIST: Fleetwood Mac

SONG: Rhiannon

ALBUM: Fleetwood Mac

YEAR: 1976

SONG: Rocking in the USA

ARTIST: KISS

ALBUM: Alive II

YEAR: 1977

ARTIST: Peter Gabriel

SONG: Solsbury Hill

ALBUM: Peter Gabriel

YEAR: 1977

ARTIST: Frank Sinatra

SONG: MY Way

ALBUM: My Way

YEAR: 1969

ARTIST: Ann Peebles

SONG: I Can’t Stand The Rain

ALBUM: I Can’t Stand The Rain

YEAR: 1973

ARTIST: Dave Brubeck

SONG: Take 5

ALBUM: Time Out

YEAR: 1961

ARTIST: Morris Day and The Time

SONG: Jungle Love

ALBUM: Ice Cream Castle

YEAR: 1984

ARTIST: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

SONG: Runnin’ Down a Dream

ALBUM: Full Moon Fever

YEAR: 1989

ARTIST: Prince

SONG: Guitar

ALBUM: Planet Earth

YEAR: 2007

ARTIST: Bertie Higgins

SONG: Key Largo

ALBUM: Just Another Day in Paradise

YEAR: 1981

ARTIST: Bill Withers

SONG: Lovely Day

ALBUM: Menagerie

YEAR: 1977

Special Friday Edition

ARTIST: Leonard Cohen

SONG: First We Take Manhattan 

ALBUM: I’m Your Man

YEAR: 1988

ARTIST: Barry Manilow

SONG: Copacabana (At the Copa)

ALBUM: Even Now

YEAR: 1978

Fireball – Pitbull

SONG: Fireball

ARTIST: Pitbull

ALBUM: Globalization

YEAR: 2014

Thursday Music Moment: Johnny Cash – Hurt

ARTIST: Johnny Cash

SONG: Hurt

ALBUM: American IV: The Man Comes Around

YEAR: 2002

ORIGINAL VERSION: Nine Inch Nails, 1995

Billy Joel – Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)

ARTIST: Billy Joel

SONG: Moving’ Out (Anthony’s Song)

ALBUM: The Stranger

YEAR: 1977

A Tribe Called Quest – Can I Kick It?

ARTIST: A Tribe Called Quest

SONG: Can I Kick It?

ALBUM: People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm

YEAR: 1990

Thursday Music Moment: R.E.M. – Driver 8

ARTIST: REM

SONG: Driver 8

ALBUM: Fables of the Reconstruction

YEAR: 1985

Nina Simone – I put a spell on you

ARTIST: Nina Simone

SONG: I Put A Spell on You

YEAR: 1965

My City Was Gone

Artist: The Pretenders

Album: Learning to Crawl

Released: 1984

Jackie Wilson – (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher And Higher

ARTIST: Jackie Wilson
SONG: Higher and Higher

ALBUM: Higher and Higher

YEAR: 1967

The Police – Driven To Tears

ARTIST: The Police

SONG: Driven To Tears

ALBUM: Zenyatta Mondatta

YEAR: 1980

Fernando – ABBA

ARTIST: ABBA

SONG: Fernando

ALBUM: ABBA Greatest Hits

YEAR: 1976

Elvis Costello & The Attractions – (What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding

ARTIST: Elvis Costello and the Attractions

SONG: (What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding
ALBUM: Armed Forces

YEAR: 1979

The Sugarhill Gang – Rapper’s Delight

ARTIST: Sugarhill Gang

SONG: Rapper’s Delight

ALBUM: Sugarhill Gang

YEAR: 1979

Mountain – Mississippi Queen 

SONG: Mississippi Queen

ARTIST: Mountain

ALBUM: Climbing!

YEAR: 1970

The Cure – Friday I’m In Love

ARTIST: The Cure
SONG: Friday I’m In Love
ALBUM: Wish
YEAR: 1992

English Beat – Mirror in the bathroom

ARTIST: English Beat
SONG: Mirror in the Bathroom
ALBUM: I Just Can’t Stop It
YEAR: 1980

Smash Mouth – Walkin’ On The Sun

ARTIST: Smashmouth
SONG: Walking on the Sun
ALBUM: Fush Yu Mang
YEAR: 1997

Gordon Lightfoot – Sundown

ARTIST: Gordon Lightfoot
SONG: Sundown
ALBUM: Sundown
YEAR: 1974

Simon & Garfunkel – The Only Living Boy in New York

ARTIST: Simon and Garfunkel
SONG: The Only Living Boy in New York
ALBUM: Bridge Over Troubled Waters
YEAR 1970

“Connected” – Stereo MC’s

ARTIST: Stereo MC’s
SONG: Connected
ALBUM: Connected
YEAR: 1992

“Rosanna” by Toto

https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=httpswww.youtube.comwatchvgmhpBMn8QTAu0026#038;data=0502kielynn.tallyradio-one.com3eaab371a3bd46c920e408de12243d5d6941a1465ef94278882f85efea53658c00638968144112881797UnknownTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ0u0026#038;sdata=Kw5FrdpdyS3MtpC6R3NLs4kvnv2AQ3YkVmVQS72Fou0026#038;reserved=0

ARTIST: Toto
SONG: Rosanna
ALBUM: Toto IV
YEAR: 1982

“Last Nite” by The Strokes

https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=httpswww.youtube.comwatchvz1DL-G_XlG0u0026#038;data=0502kielynn.tallyradio-one.com041f457980984ec59b7008de0cb5a7e56941a1465ef94278882f85efea53658c00638962171577800664UnknownTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ0u0026#038;sdata=tzHugcytIfx0AbpMDPWd1Tnp1WS42yGgfxqv0iiolEu0026#038;reserved=0
ARTIST: The Strokes
SONG: Last Nite
ALBUM: Is This It
YEAR: 2001

“Detroit Rock City” by Kiss

ARTIST: Kiss
SONG: Detroit Rock City
ALBUM: Destroyer
YEAR: 1976

“Come On Eileen” by Dexy’s Midnight Runners and the Emerald Express

ARTIST: Dexy’s Midnight Runners and the Emerald Express
SONG: Come On Eileen
ALBUM: Too-Rye-Ay
YEAR: 1982 (UK) 1983 (US)

“Regulate” and Warren G featuring Nate Dogg

ARTIST: Warren G featuring Nate Dogg
SONG: Regulate
ALBUM: Regulate…the G Funk Era
YEAR: 1994

“I Can’t Go For That” and Hall and Oates

SONG: I Can’t Go For That
ARTIST: Hall and Oates
ALBUM: Private Eyes
YEAR: 1981

“The Man Who Sold The World” by Nirvana

ARTIST: Nirvana
SONG: The Man Who Sold The World
ALBUM: MTV Unplugged in New York
YEAR: 1993

“Steady, As She Goes” by The Raconteurs

ARTIST: The Raconteurs
SONG: Steady, As She Goes
ALBUM: Broken Boy Soldiers   
YEAR: 2006

“My Old School” by Steely Dan

SONG: My Old School
ARTIST: Steely Dan
ALBUM: Countdown to Ecstasy
YEAR: 1973

“The Sky Is Crying” by Albert King

ARTIST: Albert King
SONG: The Sky Is Crying
ALBUM: Years Gone By
YEAR: 1969

“Can’t Take This Town” by Colin Hay

ARTIST: Colin Hay
SONG: Can’t Take This Town
ALBUM: Peaks and Valleys
YEAR: 1992

Gnarls Barkley – Crazy

ARTIST: Gnarls Barkley
SONG: Crazy
ALBUM: St. Elsewhere
YEAR: 2006

I Keep Forgettin’ by Michael McDonald

ARTIST: Michael McDonald
SONG: I Keep Forgetting
ALBUM: If That’s What It Takes
YEAR: 1982

“Mama, I’m Coming Home” by Ozzy Osbourne

ARTIST: Ozzy Osbourne
SONG: Mama, I’m Coming Home
ALBUM: No More Tears
YEAR: 1992
RIP Ozzy

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by The Beatles

ARTIST: The Beatles
SONG: While My Guitar Gently Weeps
ALBUM: The Beatles
YEAR: 1968

“Used to Love Her” by Guns N Roses

ARTIST: Guns N Roses
SONG: Used to Love Her
ALBUM: GN’ R Lies
YEAR: 1988

“Sultans of Swing” by Dire Straits

ARTIST: Dire Straits
SONG: Sultans of Swing
ALBUM: Dire Straits
YEAR: 1978

“History Repeating” by Propellerheads featuring Shirley Bassey

ARTIST: Propellerheads featuring Shirley Bassey
SONG: History Repeating
ALBUM: DecksandDrumsandRockandRoll
YEAR: 1997

“God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys

ARTIST: The Beach Boys
SONG: God Only Knows
ALBUM: Pet Sounds
YEAR 1966

“Mary Had A Little Lamb” by Stevie Ray Vaughn

ARTIST: Stevie Ray Vaughn
SONG: Mary Had A Little Lamb
ALBUM: Texas Flood
YEAR:1983

“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John

ARTIST: Elton John
SONG: Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
ALBUM: Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
YEAR:1973

“We Just Disagree” by Dave Mason

ARTIST: Dave Mason
SONG: We Just Disagree
ALBUM: Let It Flow
YEAR: 1977

“It’s Gonna Be Me” by NSYNC

“Doctor! Doctor!” by the Thompson Twins

ARTIST: Thompson Twins
SONG: Doctor! Doctor!
ALBUM: Into The Gap
YEAR 1984

“Groove Is In The Heart” by Dee-Lite

ARTIST: Dee-Lite
SONG: Groove Is In The Heart
ALBUM: World Clique
YEAR: 1990

“Thank you” by Bonnie Raitt

ARTIST: Bonnie Raitt
SONG: Thank you
ALBUM: Bonnie Raitt
YEAR 1971

“You Got Lucky” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

SONG: You Got Lucky
ARTIST: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
ALBUM: Long After Dark
YEAR: 1982

“Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse

SONG: Back to Black
ARTIST: Amy Winehouse
ALBUM: Back to Black
YEAR: 2007

“Tiny Dancer” by Elton John

ARTIST: Elton John
SONG: Tiny Dancer
ALBUM: Madman Across the Water
YEAR: 1972

“The Humpty Dance” by Digital Underground

SONG: The Humpty Dance
ARTIST: Digital Underground
ALBUM: Sex Packets
YEAR 1990

“Night Moves” by Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band

ARTIST: Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band
SONG: Night Moves
ALBUM: Night Moves
YEAR 1976

“Ace of Spades” by Motorhead

SONG: Ace of Spades
ARTIST: Motorhead
ALBUM: Ace of Spades
YEAR: 1980

“Diamond Girl” by Seals and Croft

SONG: Diamond Girl
ARTIST: Seals and Croft
ALBUM: Diamond Girl
YEAR: 1973
Music Moment on a Tuesday because Tony was out last Thursday. 

“You May Be Right” by Billy Joel

SONG: You May Be Right
ARTIST: Billy Joel
ALBUM: Glass Houses
YEAR: 1980

“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor

SONG: I Will Survive
ARTIST: Gloria Gaynor
ALBUM: Love Tracks
YEAR: 1978

“Boom Boom” by John Lee Hooker

SONG: Boom Boom
ARTIST: John Lee Hooker
ALBUM: Burnin
YEAR: 1962

“The Shape I’m In” by The Band

SONG: The Shape I’m In
ARTIST: The Band
ALBUM: Stage Fright
YEAR: 1970

“Goodbye to you” by Scandal/Patty Smyth

SONG: Goodbye to you
ARTIST: Scandal/Patty Smyth
ALBUM: Scandal
YEAR: 1982

“Hip To Be Square” by Huey Lewis and the News

ARTIST: Huey Lewis and the News
SONG: Hip To Be Square
ALBUM: Fore!
YEAR: 1986

“Blitzkrieg Bop” by The Ramones

SONG: Blitzkrieg Bop
ARTIST: The Ramones
ALBUM: Ramones
YEAR: 1976

“I’ll Take You There” by the The Staple Singers

ARTIST: The Staple Singers
SONG: I’ll Take You There
ALBUM: Be Altitude: Respect Yourself
YEAR: 1972

“Gimme Shelter” by the Rolling Stones

ARTIST: Rolling Stones
SONG: Gimme Shelter
ALBUM: Let It Bleed
YEAR: 1969

“Your Love” by The Outfield

SONG: Your Love
ARTIST: The Outfield
ALBUM: Play Deep
YEAR: 1986

“The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac

SONG: The Chain
ARTIST: Fleetwood Mac
ALBUM: Rumors
YEAR: 1977

“All Good” by Zeroleen

SONG: All Good
ARTIST: Zeroleen
ALBUM: Released as single
YEAR: 2005

“Heroes” by David Bowie

SONG: Heroes
ARTIST: David Bowie
ALBUM: Heroes
YEAR: 1977

“Fire Woman” by The Cult

SONG: Fire Woman
ARTIST: The Cult
ALBUM: Sonic Temple
YEAR: 1989

“Grounds for Divorce” by Elbow

SONG: Grounds for Divorce
ARTIST: Elbow
ALBUM: The Seldom Seen Kid
YEAR: 2008

“Suicide Blonde” by INXS

ARTIST: INXS
SONG: Suicide Blonde
ALBUM: X
YEAR: 1990

“Cars” by Gary Numan

ARTIST: Gary Numan
SONG: Cars
ALBUM: The Pleasure Principle
YEAR: 1979

“Where It’s At” by Beck

SONG: Where It’s At
ARTIST: Beck
ALBUM: Odelay
YEAR: 1996

“Jolene” by Dolly Parton

SONG: Jolene
ARTIST: Dolly Parton
ALBUM: Jolene
YEAR: 1973

“Do It Again” by Steely Dan

SONG: Do It Again
ARTIST: Steely Dan
ALBUM: Can’t Buy a Thrill 
YEAR: 1972

“Born Under a Bad Sign” by Albert King

SONG: Born Under a Bad Sign
ARTIST: Albert King
ALBUM: Born Under a Bad Sign
YEAR: 1967

“At Last” By Etta James

Song: At Last
Artist: Etta James
Album: At Last
Year: 1960

“Love and Happiness” by Al Green

SONG: Love and Happiness
ARTIST: Al Green
ALBUM: I’m Still In Love With You
YEAR: 1972

“Clint Eastwood” by Gorillaz

SONG: Clint Eastwood
ALBUM: Gorillaz
ARTIST: Gorillaz
YEAR: 2001

“Poison” by Bell Biv DeVoe

SONG: Poison
ARTIST: Bell Biv Devoe
ALBUM: Poison
YEAR: 1990

“Let It Whip” by Dazz Band

SONG: Let It Whip
ARTIST: Dazz Band
ALBUM: Released as single
YEAR 1982

“Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover” by Sophie B. Hawkins

Song: Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover
Artist: Sophie B. Hawkins
Album: Tongues and Tails
Year: 1992

“Tainted Love” by Soft Cell

Song -Tainted Love
Artist – Soft Cell
Album – Non Stop Erotic Cabaret
Year – 1980

“Lonely Town, Lonely Street” by Bill Withers

SONG: Lonely Town, Lonely Street
ARTIST: Bill Withers
ALBUM: Still Bill
YEAR: 1972

“America the Beautiful” by Ray Charles

Special Tony Katz Music Moment for Tuesday!

SONG – America the Beautiful
ARTIST – Ray Charles
YEAR – 1976

“Weapon of Choice” by Fatboy Slim

Song – Weapon of Choice
Artist – Fatboy Slim
Album – Halfway Between the Gutter and the Stars
Year – 2001

“Tempted” by Squeeze

ALBUM – East Side Story
YEAR – 1981

“My Sharona” by The Knack

ARTIST: The Knack
SONG: My Sharona
YEAR: 1979

“Higher Ground” by Stevie Wonder

Album – Innervisions
Year – 1973

“The Distance” by Cake

Year: 1996

Album: Fashion Nugget

“Let’s Get it On” by Marvin Gaye

Song – Let’s Get it On
Artist – Marvin Gaye
Album – Let’s Get It On
Year – 1973

“Can’t Stand Losing You” by The Police

Song – Can’t Stand Losing You
Album – Outlandos d’Amour
Band – The Police
Year – 1978

“Abracadabra” by Steve Miller Band

Band – Steve Miller Band
Song – Abracadabra
Album – Abracadabra
Year – 1982

“Shout It Out Loud” by KISS

Band – KISS
Song – Shout It Out Loud
Album – Destroyer
Year – 1976

“Stayin Alive” by the Bee Gees

Album – Saturday Night Fever soundtrack
Year – 1977

“Chain of Fools” by Aretha Franklin

Year – 1967
Album – Lady of Soul (1968)

“Kiss” by Prince

Album – Parade
Year – 1986

“What I Say” by Ray Charles

Artist – Ray Charles
Year – 1959

“I’m Broke” by Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears

Album – Tell ‘Em What Your Name Is
Year – 2009

“Way Down Now” by World Party

Song – Way Down Now
Band – World Party
Album – Goodbye Jumbo
Year – 1990

“Back In your Arms Again” by The Mavericks

Artist – The Mavericks
Song – Back In your Arms Again
Album – In Time
Year – 2013

“Dancing in the M

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