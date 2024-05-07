Listen Live
Kroger Offering Discount for ‘Senior Shoppers’ Wednesday

Published on May 7, 2024

An image of the Kroger logo.

Source: (PHOTO PROVIDED BY KROGER HEALTH)

STATEWIDE — If you or your parents need to make a trip to the grocery store, but are not looking forward to spending money, consider heading to a Kroger near you this week.

Kroger stores will be providing a discount to some shoppers Wednesday. Those aged 55 and older can get an additional 5% off their purchases, meaning your family may be able to save a few dollars on groceries.

So, how do you get the deal?

You will just need to bring your Kroger loyalty card to the store of your choice, and remember to tell the cashier that you are eligible for the discount.

Central Division President Colleen Juergensen says, “This extra discount for our senior shoppers is one more way we’re helping our customers get more out of their grocery budget.”

*Note: You will NOT be able to save 5% on products like alcohol, tobacco, fuel, postage stamps, gift cards, lottery tickets, or prescription medications.

photograph of fruits and vegetables in a food isle in a grocery store

Source: PHOTO: Jan Woitas/Getty Images

