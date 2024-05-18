Listen Live
Local

9-Year-Old Boy Dies in ATV Crash in Rural Indiana

Published on May 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

Source: Katifcam/Getty Images

OTTERBEIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 9-year-old boy died, and an 11-year-old boy was hurt, in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Friday afternoon in rural Benton County, the sheriff says.

Sheriff John Cox says the dispatch center received a call just after 3:50 p.m. Friday in the 6000 block of South County Road 1100 East. That’s in a rural area about 2 miles northwest of Otterbein, a town of about 1,100 people that straddles the border of Benton and Tippecanoe counties.

A news release issued Friday night from the sheriff said the two boys were trapped under the ATV. The 11-year-old boy received minor injuries. Attempts to revive the 9-year-old boy at the crash scene were unsuccessful.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Benton County Coroner’s Office will investigate the crash, the sheriff says.

The release did not name the boys.

Otterbein is about at 75-minute drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
university students at the campus
Casey Daniels

This Indiana town ranked as one of the best big cities for college

Measles viral disease, human skin covered with measles rash, vaccination concept
Producer Karl

84 percent of measles cases in major Chicago outbreak linked to Venezuelan migrants according to CDC report

Drew Storen, Field of Dreams
Editorial Staff

Indiana Baseball Legend Drew Storen Talks “Field of Dreams Bourbon”

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close