84 percent of measles cases in major Chicago outbreak linked to Venezuelan migrants according to CDC report

Isn't this enough to shut down a border?

Published on May 17, 2024

Tony Katz:

  84% of measles cases in Chicago are linked to Venezuelan migrants. This according to the CDC. Isn’t that enough to shut down a border? A disease that we have very well in hand in the United States is now having outbreaks, and more than 8 out of 10 are because we have an unchecked border that allows Venezuelan migrants clear entry. Not only in terms of illegal immigrants, but we’ve decided somehow, “Oh, you’re coming from Venezuela well then asylum is just fine.”  It’s not fine if you have measles. It’s not fine if you’re sick. If the nation won’t honestly address that and say, “We don’t let people in who are sick,” we want to hurt ourselves. Oh, there a lot plenty of people who want to hurt themselves.

