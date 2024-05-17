84 percent of measles cases in major Chicago outbreak linked to Venezuelan migrants according to CDC report

Tony Katz:
84% of measles cases in Chicago are linked to Venezuelan migrants. This according to the CDC. Isn’t that enough to shut down a border? A disease that we have very well in hand in the United States is now having outbreaks, and more than 8 out of 10 are because we have an unchecked border that allows Venezuelan migrants clear entry. Not only in terms of illegal immigrants, but we’ve decided somehow, “Oh, you’re coming from Venezuela well then asylum is just fine.” It’s not fine if you have measles. It’s not fine if you’re sick. If the nation won’t honestly address that and say, “We don’t let people in who are sick,” we want to hurt ourselves. Oh, there a lot plenty of people who want to hurt themselves.
Listen to the discussion here:
Listen to the Show in Full here:
See the full rundown from today’s show here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
-
Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark
-
Hoosiers Could See The Northern Lights Tonight!
-
Kroger Offering Discount for 'Senior Shoppers' Wednesday
-
Total lack of leadership by Eric Holcomb will be his legacy
-
Photos: Hoosiers See Northern Lights In The Sky
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana
-
Man Dies in Noblesville Trench Collapse