Tony Katz is the award-winning host of Tony Katz and the Morning News on 93.1FM WIBC in Indianapolis, IN. He also hosts the Midwest syndicated Tony Katz Today radio program.

He is a regular presence on FOX News, appearing on FOX and Friends, The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino, and Tucker Carlson Tonight. He has also done work on CNN and MSNBC, and his articles have appeared on TownHall, The Christian Post, and The Daily Caller.

He is a go-to voice on Midwest politics and culture and is an honest voice on, and supporter of, pop culture.

In addition to his two highly-rated radio programs and tv appearances, Tony also hosts the Eat! Drink! Smoke! Podcast, which highlights his foodie love and passion for cigars.

