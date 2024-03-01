Listen Live
Tony Katz In Israel
Posted 5 hours ago

Tony Katz In Israel to report on what is happening around him there
UPDATED: Videos Of Tony Katz During His Trip To Israel

From Indy to JFK to Israel. Tony Kats set off to travel to Israel for a first-hand look at what is happening on the ground on location. After stocking up on cigars already being pooped on by a bird within the first two hours of arrival… Tony outlines the trip (in video 2 below) with who he will be speaking to and what he hopes to learn…

Will there be a ceasefire?

What do Israelis really think of their Palestinian neighbors?

Are elected officials seeking cease fire or is their goal to destroy Hamas?

Stay connected with Tony Katz with his video updates below.

Click Here for Video Updates from TOny Katz From Israel
Tony Katz 3-1
Tony Katz reports back on his day near the war zone in Israel

Tony called into Tony Katz Today with Andrew Langer to report back on his somber day in southern Israel where the horrific attacks of October 7th occurred. I’m here to tell you, without question, that the American Media, never mind world media, has left out tremendous parts of this story regarding the flat out barbarism […]

Families Of Israeli Hostages Start Four-Day Protest March
Tony Katz

Tony Katz reports from the October 7th Re’im Massacre Site

Somber Tony Katz report today from the October 7th Re’im Massacre Site. In his reporting, Tony was asked if you take pictures of the site where mass murder occurred. Tony’s response: For me, the answer is yes, because documentation is everything. Telling the story is everything. I didn’t come here just to see, I came […]

Tony Katz sitting in a chair outside a building while in Israel
Tony Katz Today

Tony Katz Live from Israel

Tony Katz called in live to Tony Katz Today with Andrew Langer, who is hosting while Tony is overseas. Andrew asks Tony what it’s like for the people living in Israel while it’s at war. Tony replies: I say that it’s jarring, because it is. It’s stunning to witness. But this is every day for […]

Tony Katz in Tel Aviv
Tony Katz

Tony arrives safely in Israel

Tony Katz has arrived in Israel safely and sent in his first report this morning. Here are his thoughts on Tel Aviv: Life is normal here, which for a lot of people is hard to fathom. How in the world do you have ‘life is normal’ when you’re at war? And their answer is, “what […]

