Tony Katz In Israel UPDATED: Videos Of Tony Katz During His Trip To Israel From Indy to JFK to Israel. Tony Kats set off to travel to Israel for a first-hand look at what is happening on the ground on location. After stocking up on cigars already being pooped on by a bird within the first two hours of arrival… Tony outlines the trip (in video 2 below) with who he will be speaking to and what he hopes to learn…

Will there be a ceasefire?

What do Israelis really think of their Palestinian neighbors?

Are elected officials seeking cease fire or is their goal to destroy Hamas?

