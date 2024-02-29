Tony Katz Live from Israel

Tony Katz called in live to Tony Katz Today with Andrew Langer, who is hosting while Tony is overseas.

Andrew asks Tony what it’s like for the people living in Israel while it’s at war. Tony replies:

I say that it’s jarring, because it is. It’s stunning to witness. But this is every day for them. Every day is walking down Ben Yehuda Street, in Tel Aviv, and knowing that someone could do something, because that’s the way it’s been. What the hope is in the people that I have spoken to is that there are no more straws. We’re beyond last straw, this has to end.

