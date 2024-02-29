Tony Katz Live from Israel

Tony Katz called in live to Tony Katz Today with Andrew Langer, who is hosting while Tony is overseas.
Andrew asks Tony what it’s like for the people living in Israel while it’s at war. Tony replies:
I say that it’s jarring, because it is. It’s stunning to witness. But this is every day for them. Every day is walking down Ben Yehuda Street, in Tel Aviv, and knowing that someone could do something, because that’s the way it’s been. What the hope is in the people that I have spoken to is that there are no more straws. We’re beyond last straw, this has to end.
Listen to the discussion in full here:
Archived episodes here:
ABOUT THE SHOW
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
-
Congressman Jim Banks: For all the Reasons That We're Impeaching Mayorkas, We Should Be Impeaching Joe Biden
-
ABC News president Kimberly Godwin: Donald Trump is “as racist as they come”
-
Delphi Police Warn Parents to Stay Alert After Man Takes Girls into Woods
-
Bill Passes Senate Allowing Banks to Make Changes to Deposit Accounts Without Obtaining Consent
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Nationwide AT&T Outage: Users Report 'SOS' Message Instead of Signal Bars
-
Gun Goes Off at Top Golf in Fishers, Indianapolis Man Arrested
-
Sunday Morning: Three Shootings Leave Two Dead, Five Injured