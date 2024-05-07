Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indy Star columnist will not be allowed to attend any of the Indiana Fever’s games this summer, though he will still cover the games from home.

That columnist is Gregg Doyel and he was suspended by the newspaper for two weeks. Doyel is supposed to return to the job May 13.

You may remember when Doyel received national attention for his interaction with Caitlin Clark, as he indicated that he would like for her to make a heart with her hands for him after each game. This comment bothered many fans and other news associations, who felt it was unprofessional and somewhat creepy.

Doyel publicly apologized for what he called his ‘oafish’ interaction with Clark at the April 17 media event, two days after the Fever drafted her first overall in the WNBA draft.

Doyel’s last posted column was April 29th on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL Draft.