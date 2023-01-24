Ethan Hatcher who is the host for Saturday night On The Circle is a passionate advocate for individual liberty, and Constitutional governance. He has earned a Bachelors in Communication and Political Science, and is excited to bring his passion for politics and debate to the airwaves of Indianapolis! Ethan has been with the WIBC family working as a Producer alongside the various talented hosts of the station since 2015 and now proudly brings his voice WIBC for the first time!

Saturday Night on the Circle is a weekly conversation highlighting all the important news items you need to hear about presented with unique perspectives to keep your attention locked. Listen live each week from 7-9pm on WIBC, podcasts added weekly! Also join the Facebook page at “Saturday Night on the Circle” to keep updated through the week.

